CNT provides 'Operation Lazarus' update at meeting Friday

At the Chatham County Commission meeting Friday, the director of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team detailed some big strides the agency has made with "Operation Lazarus" - such as taking hard drugs, guns, and hundreds of thousands in drug money off the streets.

CNT Director Everett Ragan explained a case that actually began in 2013 lost momentum, until recently.

Aside from the stolen guns, drugs, and drug money that was seized, the impact Operation Lazarus will have on some of the more major drug operations in our area will be long-lasting.

CNT agents, accompanied by other local and some federal officers, logged thousands of hours of surveillance in and outside Chatham County. Director Ragan detailed five different warrants that yielded a variety of results.

Stolen guns and guns with extended magazines were some of the items seized. In one bust, Ragan says they found more than $100,000 in cash.

Ragan explains losing the cash, often keeps the repeat offenders from coming back after serving time to start up drug operations in our communities.

"This is where we get those with the assets. This is where we see the guys with $199,000 stuffed in their attic to continue their enterprise. We are able to seize that money, and they go to prison for a while. And when they come back they don't have the resources to crank back up and start again," said Dwane E. Ragan, CNT director.

Ragan adds this is still a pending case, and that more indictments and arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.