Welfare check turns into death investigation at Savannah residence

A death investigation is underway Friday night after human remains were found near a Savannah home.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a welfare check at a residence on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane, around noon Friday.

Upon arrival, police talked to neighbors about the situation and decided to call for more help. A deceased adult body was found on the property - and now a death investigation is underway.

"We're still working just to determine the preliminary information, just to piece everything together. But right now, we can say that what originated as a welfare check has since been upgraded to a death investigation," said Eunicia Baker, SCMPD.

Fire and HAZMAT teams, along with Metro police, were on scene for several hours following the discovery to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

