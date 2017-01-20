Inauguration watch party in Thunderbolt struck by power outage

The Savannah Area Republican Women's group held an inauguration viewing party at Tubby's in Thunderbolt on Friday - but they almost missed the main moment.

Minutes before the swearing in of Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump - the power went out in Thunderbolt.

It was certainly bad timing, but they made the best of it and started live streaming the coverage on their phones - many on our WTOC app.

They said while this may have put a slight damper on the party, they were all still very much looking forward to what's in store for our country.

"Thanks to modern technology, we were able to watch it on the WTOC app they were able to listen to it on the radio," said Bill Edwards, WTKS Talk Show Host.

Through it all, they kept up the positive attitude and were happy to hear from our 45th president.

"I have a hard time to keep from crying," said Marolyn Overton, President of Savannah Area Republican Women.

"It was an inspiring speech,” said Edwards. “I'm glad to hear a president speak about the greatness of America again."

While the power outage was certainly unexpected so was the turnout of about 80 people.

"We actually have had more than we ever expected," said Debbie Rauers, Member of the Chatham County Board of Elections.

Now, they look forward to what's ahead for the nation.

"We have the opportunity to bring the country together and I hope that all people will give our new president a chance to do that," said Marianne Heimes, Member of the Chatham County Board of Elections.

We should note - this power outage affected more than just Tubby's, so many others in the Thunderbolt community also had a hard time watching the inauguration.

