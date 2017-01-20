LIVE SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

LIVE SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES

GEORGIA, SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -

Sunday has been designated as a Code Red: Take Action. Strong and severe weather is possible for portions of our viewing area and residents should be alert. We are LIVE on-air and online to bring you the latest updates.

- 7:55 p.m.

The Tornado Watch issued across all WTOC viewing areas until 10 p.m. Sunday has been CANCELLED.

- 7:24 p.m.

Officials advise drivers across Georgia/South Carolina roadways to be safe.

- 7:10 p.m.

Storm near Jekyll Island, GA has moved offshore. One inch hail reported but so far no damage.

- 7 p.m.

Governor Nathan Deal tweets about Atlanta Falcons win against Green Bay Packers 44-21 and support for those affected by weather.

- 6:57 p.m.

- 6:35 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Wayne, Camden, and Glynn counties until 7:30 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Woodbine, moving northeast at 55 mph.

- 5:37 p.m.

A *TORNADO WARNING* has been issued for southeastern Bacon, southeastern Appling, north central Ware, and Pierce counties until 6 p.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jamestown, or 9 miles north of Waycross, moving northeast at 50 mph.

- 4:45 p.m.

New TORNADO WATCH in effect for all of our viewing areas until 10 p.m. No warnings are currently issued, but more severe weather expected.

- 4:30 p.m.

- 4 p.m.

Intense storms will track northeast from south-central GA into parts of southeast GA and southern SC over the next several hours. Strong, damaging winds, tornadoes and some hail will be possible. A tornado watch will likely be needed soon.

- 3:45 p.m.
- 3:30 p.m.

A dangerous line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 MPH and large hail is approaching the I-754 corridor and will move into the Coastal Empire this afternoon. Severe weather remains likely.

- 3 p.m.

Tattnall, Jeff Davis, Evans, Appling Co. schools closed Monday due to severe weather and road conditions.>>bit.ly/2jPfBo3 

- 2 p.m. 

Tornado warning for Glynn, Brantley counties lifted.

- 1:31 p.m. 

Tornado warning issued for Glynn, Brantley counties until 2 p.m. 

- 1:28 p.m. 

Tornado warning has expired for Wayne, Ware, Pierce and Brantley counties.

- 12:57 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for southern Wayne, East Central Ware, SE Pierce, and N Brantley Counties. Moving at 55mph! 

- 12:32 p.m. 

Warning issued for Wayne, Pierce, Ware and Clinch counties has expired.

- 12:18 p.m. 

- 12:14 p.m. 
The warning has been extended to 12:30 p.m. for Wayne, Pierce, Ware and Clinch counties until 12:30 p.m. 

- 11:54 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Wayne, Pierce, Ware, and Clinch counties until 12:15 p.m. 

Governor Nathan Deal declared a State of Emergency for seven counties in South Central Georgia: Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas. For additional information, click here.
- 10:39 a.m. 

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Ware County near Manor until 11 a.m. 

- 9:48 a.m.

From Dal Cannady, shelter opened at Appling County High School. 

- 9:30 a.m.

Tornado warnings expired for Brantley, Glynn counties. 

- 9:27 a.m. 

- 9:15 a.m. 

From Dal Cannady, portion os U.S. 1 in Baxley blocked due to downed power line. 

- 9:06 a.m.

Tornado warning issued for Glynn County until 9:30 a.m.  

- 8:45 a.m.

Warning lifted for Ware County, extended in Brantley County until 9:15 a.m. 

- 8:27 a.m. 

Ware and Brantley counties under tornado warning until 8:45 a.m. 

 - 8:01 a.m.

Tornado warnings have expired for Wayne, Appling and Bacon counties. 

- 7:53 a.m.
-7:43 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Wayne County. 

- 7:28 a.m

Tornado WARNING issued for Blackshear, Patterson, Hortense area until 8 a.m. Also included is southernmost Appling County. easternmost Bacon County, western Wayne County, Ware County.   

- 7:12 a.m. 

Dime sized hail has been reported in Garden City. Quarter-sized hail reported on Bay Street in Savannah. Street flooding likely in Savannah.  

- 7:08 a.m. 

Strong thunderstorms moving into Savannah area. Hail and strong winds with heavy rains have been reported. Stay inside and stay safe. 

- 6:55 a.m.

Damage confirmed at Appling County EMA, at least one home destroyed, several more homes and mobile homes damaged. 

- 6:45 a.m.

Damage reported in northern Baxley. One home destroyed and mobile homes damaged.  

- 6:40 a.m. 

Tornado WARNING has expired in Wayne County. Still threat of straight-line wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING Has been issued for portions fo Bryan, Liberty, Bulloch, Effingham, Chatham, Long, Beaufort, and Jasper counties until 7:15 a.m. 

Sunday, Jan. 22 6:30 a.m. 

Wayne County is under a tornado WARNING until 6:45 a.m. All other warnings have expired at this time. A tornado WATCH has been issued for Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, Tattnall, Bulloch, Effingham, Long, Candler, Evans and McIntosh Counties until 10 a.m. 

Stay with us for updates. We will update this story with the latest information throughout the night.

