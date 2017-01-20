LIVE SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES

Live video from WTOC 11 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WTOC 11 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Sunday has been designated as a Code Red: Take Action. Strong and severe weather is possible for portions of our viewing area and residents should be alert. We are LIVE on-air and online to bring you the latest updates.

Watch LIVE Updates on WTOC-TV. MOBILE USERS CLICK THIS LINK TO WATCH LIVE.

- 7:55 p.m.

The Tornado Watch issued across all WTOC viewing areas until 10 p.m. Sunday has been CANCELLED.

- 7:24 p.m.

Officials advise drivers across Georgia/South Carolina roadways to be safe.

As the storms move through area - this applies now more than ever. We urge you to be safe if you have to be out on the roadways. https://t.co/YIpAkHjByI — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) January 23, 2017

Road conditions are beginning to deteriorate. Please stay off the road during this storm! — Bulloch Co Sheriff (@BullochSheriff) January 22, 2017

Inclement weather advisory. Wind and rain may have effect on already weakened tree root system. Be careful on roads https://t.co/pjp5rvU3if — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) January 23, 2017

- 7:10 p.m.

Storm near Jekyll Island, GA has moved offshore. One inch hail reported but so far no damage.

- 7 p.m.

Governor Nathan Deal tweets about Atlanta Falcons win against Green Bay Packers 44-21 and support for those affected by weather.

While we celebrate this @AtlantaFalcons win, let's all #RiseUp in support of our fellow Georgians affected by the recent storms. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 23, 2017

- 6:57 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Wayne, Camden, and Glynn counties until 7:30 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Woodbine, moving northeast at 55 mph.

- 5:37 p.m.

A *TORNADO WARNING* has been issued for southeastern Bacon, southeastern Appling, north central Ware, and Pierce counties until 6 p.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jamestown, or 9 miles north of Waycross, moving northeast at 50 mph.

All thunderstorms will be capable of 60-70 MPH wind gusts and quarter-size hail, regardless of tornado threat. — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 22, 2017

- 4:45 p.m.

New TORNADO WATCH in effect for all of our viewing areas until 10 p.m. No warnings are currently issued, but more severe weather expected.

@CutterMartin is LIVE on Facebook *RIGHT NOW* to bring you the latest weather updates>>https://t.co/EZXRewl9lh — WTOC11 (@WTOC11) January 22, 2017

- 4:30 p.m.

First Alert Team watching this Tornado Warning carefully. It COULD be expanded into Montgomery and Toombs Counties. pic.twitter.com/OuELHivkat — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 22, 2017 - 4 p.m.

Intense storms will track northeast from south-central GA into parts of southeast GA and southern SC over the next several hours. Strong, damaging winds, tornadoes and some hail will be possible. A tornado watch will likely be needed soon.

#BREAKING: Tornado Watch coming for the rest of the @WTOC11 Viewing Area within the hour. https://t.co/g80zAeQuSq — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 22, 2017 - 3:45 p.m.

We've blown past our rainfall record set in 1966 - 1.33in So far @fly_SAV at LEAST 3.5in #wtoc #toomuchofagoodthing pic.twitter.com/Jv2Yc05teI — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) January 22, 2017 - 3:30 p.m.

A dangerous line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 MPH and large hail is approaching the I-754 corridor and will move into the Coastal Empire this afternoon. Severe weather remains likely.

HEADS UP: Charge phones, tablets *now*. You need a way to receive warning if the power goes out. — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 22, 2017 - 3 p.m.

Tattnall, Jeff Davis, Evans, Appling Co. schools closed Monday due to severe weather and road conditions.>>bit.ly/2jPfBo3

- 2 p.m.

Tornado warning for Glynn, Brantley counties lifted.

Flash Flood Warning has been issued. "Turn around, don't drown." pic.twitter.com/WaRpZDsxM0 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 22, 2017 - 1:31 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Glynn, Brantley counties until 2 p.m.

- 1:28 p.m.

Tornado warning has expired for Wayne, Ware, Pierce and Brantley counties.

- 12:57 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for southern Wayne, East Central Ware, SE Pierce, and N Brantley Counties. Moving at 55mph!

NEW Tornado Warning for southern Wayne, East Central Ware, SE Pierce, and N Brantley Counties. Moving at 55mph! pic.twitter.com/4xp53jEHWx — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 22, 2017 - 12:32 p.m.

Warning issued for Wayne, Pierce, Ware and Clinch counties has expired.

- 12:18 p.m.

Several trees down at the Zora Methodist Church in Appling County #WTOC pic.twitter.com/pegbpgApe6 — WTOC Macey Lauren (@WTOCMaceyLauren) January 22, 2017 - 12:14 p.m.

?? Take Cover! Tornado Warning continues for Nahunta GA, Hoboken GA, Atkinson GA until 12:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/462kdXaqBK — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 22, 2017 The warning has been extended to 12:30 p.m. for Wayne, Pierce, Ware and Clinch counties until 12:30 p.m.

- 11:54 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Wayne, Pierce, Ware, and Clinch counties until 12:15 p.m.

Tornado WARNING for SW Wayne, Pierce, Ware, and Clinch Counties. 9 miles sw of Argyle, moving at 60mph northeast. pic.twitter.com/lCpBGavjrX — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 22, 2017 Governor Nathan Deal declared a State of Emergency for seven counties in South Central Georgia: Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas. For additional information, click here.

I’ve declared a State of Emergency for seven South Central Georgia Counties impacted by severe weather. More here: https://t.co/ZYsheshjtN — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 22, 2017 - 10:39 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Ware County near Manor until 11 a.m.

- 9:48 a.m.

From Dal Cannady, shelter opened at Appling County High School.

Shelter opened at Appling County High for storm victims. — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) January 22, 2017 - 9:30 a.m.

Tornado warnings expired for Brantley, Glynn counties.

- 9:27 a.m.

@wtocdalcannady showing us some damage at the Appling County EOC pic.twitter.com/mJ8fPURFwA — WTOC11 (@WTOC11) January 22, 2017 - 9:15 a.m.

From Dal Cannady, portion os U.S. 1 in Baxley blocked due to downed power line.

Tornado warning issued for Glynn County until 9:30 a.m.

- 8:45 a.m.

Warning lifted for Ware County, extended in Brantley County until 9:15 a.m.

- 8:27 a.m.

Ware and Brantley counties under tornado warning until 8:45 a.m.

- 8:01 a.m.

Tornado warnings have expired for Wayne, Appling and Bacon counties.

??[ 8 AM] Numerous reports of damage coming out of Appling County, GA - 7:53 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Wayne County.

- 7:28 a.m .

Tornado WARNING issued for Blackshear, Patterson, Hortense area until 8 a.m. Also included is southernmost Appling County. easternmost Bacon County, western Wayne County, Ware County.

- 7:12 a.m.

Dime sized hail has been reported in Garden City. Quarter-sized hail reported on Bay Street in Savannah. Street flooding likely in Savannah.

- 7:08 a.m.

Strong thunderstorms moving into Savannah area. Hail and strong winds with heavy rains have been reported. Stay inside and stay safe.

- 6:55 a.m.

Damage confirmed at Appling County EMA, at least one home destroyed, several more homes and mobile homes damaged.

- 6:45 a.m.

Damage reported in northern Baxley. One home destroyed and mobile homes damaged.

- 6:40 a.m.

Tornado WARNING has expired in Wayne County. Still threat of straight-line wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING Has been issued for portions fo Bryan, Liberty, Bulloch, Effingham, Chatham, Long, Beaufort, and Jasper counties until 7:15 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 6:30 a.m.

Wayne County is under a tornado WARNING until 6:45 a.m. All other warnings have expired at this time. A tornado WATCH has been issued for Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, Tattnall, Bulloch, Effingham, Long, Candler, Evans and McIntosh Counties until 10 a.m.

Stay with us for updates. We will update this story with the latest information throughout the night.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.