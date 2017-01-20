Chatham Co. Commissioner introduces resolution to benefit youth sports participation

Chatham County Commissioner Pat Farrell introduced a resolution at Friday's commission meeting - asking to promote intergovernmental cooperation to benefit youth sports participation.

The Commission is actually in the process of finding a consultant to identify what facilities are needed, or underutilized, in order to help all the county's leaders better serve the youth of Chatham County.

"We don't have enough alternatives to get kids off the street, county-wide," said Lee Smith, Chatham County manager. "No matter the socio-economic, rich or poor, it doesn't matter. We're seeing crime in higher-level subdivisions, so it doesn't matter. You've got to give kids something to do."

On Thursday, Savannah City Council voted in favor of a resolution to encourage intergovernmental collaboration to enhance athletic and recreational programs, services and facilities.

