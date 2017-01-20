Savannah reacts to Mr. Trump's promise to fight gun violence

The Law and Order candidate—President Donald Trump called himself that dozens of times on the campaign trail.

Friday—his inauguration speech echoed some of those same sentiments. Mr. Trump vowed to end the gang violence on streets around the country.

"The crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," said President Trump during his speech.

Mr. Trump has not offered any details about how he may stop the gang violence. Cities have been working on that one for decades. Their federal partners include FBI agents, ATF agents, US marshals and others. Whether those agencies will see their budgets expand is not clear.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police reiterated that they work well with those federal departments. For families of gun victims—the promise is appreciated.

It’s a strong promise from a president promising sweeping change in the way our country is run. This promise, though, speaks to violence happening nearly every day in Savannah's streets.

C'Gonni Borrum lost his nephew last November. Cequan Borrum was shot to death on Savannah's east side. His killer, or killers, are still on the loose.

"I'm just trying to get some closure for my nephew, not just me but my family as well," said Borrum.

So, when he hears those words from the leader of the nation, it means something.

"It shows concern for the community. And not just for the community, the communities around the United States, and I think the president should be more involved with the states and the different cities,” said Borrum.

For a city like Savannah, extra help would be welcome. That help plays right into Metro's goal of combatting gangs and gun violence.

"It's a collaborative effort not only with Savannah Chatham metro, but with our federal partners, and our local partners, and our state partners,” said SCMPD Captain Lenny Gunther.

Last year saw a small dip in violent crime. The problem is still evident with 50 more people killed and dozens of others shot.

"You don't want to be behind. You don't want to play catch up. You want to get ahead of it and see it coming. We want the community to talk to us,” said Gunther.

"If we could just get together, first of all put God first, and make sure we have our priorities straight, we can, I think Savannah will be a better place to stay,” said Borrum.

It’s a better place that police and the community want, and a place our new President says his administration can create.

Once again, Metro tells us they have not received notification from any federal departments about more help fighting gangs and gun violence under a Trump administration.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.