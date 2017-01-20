Students gather to watch inauguration at Marlow Elementary

Friday, schools across our region paused to watch history in the making.

Classes at Marlow Elementary watched the inauguration, even as some ate their lunches.

Some of the youngsters in this class were born the year president Barack Obama first took his oath of office.

School leaders say watching the event helps bring some of their lessons to life.

"We want them to understand the process, and what better way than to stop what we're doing than to watch the process from the beginning and watch it unfold," said Leslie Dickerson, Principal.

The school has televisions in most classrooms and even the cafeteria. Live coverage of the inauguration was fed to every one of them.

