Bulloch Co. athletes head to Atlanta to compete in Special Olympics

The Falcons game isn't the only competition in Atlanta this weekend —Six Bulloch County athletes are headed to Atlanta to compete in the state Special Olympics.

They got a spirited send-off by students at Statesboro High School on Friday.

Their coaches say this is the first time in more than a decade for any of their local students to qualify for the state games. It's an honor they believe these middle and high schoolers will remember forever.

"It's actually an eight-week process and it's really memorable for these students because they get to compete and be with their peers," said Cindy Thompson, Special Education Teacher.

The six athletes come from Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch High, and William James Middle School. They'll enjoy a formal dance and opening ceremony Friday night, while the competition gets underway Saturday morning in Cobb County.

