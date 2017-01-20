Savannah women headed to march on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of women are set to "March on Washington" Saturday.

About 100 of them are en route to D.C. from Savannah right now, while are still waiting on the last bus to pick them up on Turner Boulevard.

Some people tell us they're not waiting any longer, choosing to drive in their personal cars. We are told a third bus is coming, but it is clearly behind schedule.

For the women who could not make it to D.C., there are events scheduled to take place right here in Savannah.

A group is planning to meet at Johnson and Wright Squares at noon Saturday.

"Some people say it's awareness, some people say this is my chance to scream out and yell that I'm angry. This is my chance to decorate a really fun sign with whatever catchy slogan.. but at the end of the day it's about community and it's about creating a feeling and an environment that we're all connected," said Amanda Hollowell, Georgia's Win List.

The group of women marching in Washington is set to return Sunday.

