Republican lawmakers optimistic about Trump agenda

Now that Mr. Trump has been sworn in as the new president of the United States, Republican lawmakers are wasting no time trying to put his agenda into place.

As Russ Riesinger reports, they are already at work attempting to undo the last 8-years.

Senator David Perdue and Congressman Buddy Carter were both excited about attending their first inauguration—but also about what lies ahead with a Republican president and a majority in the house and senate.

"We are very excited. It's a new start, a new beginning. You know everything is going to be ok," said Buddy Carter.

Despite those assurances—some are clearly worried. Just this week protesters showed up at Congressman Buddy Carter's Savannah office —concerned about what he says is tops on his list of priorities.

"No question about it, Obamacare and repealing Obamacare and making sure we have our replacement ready to go. That is going to be very important making sure that people have access to healthcare," said Carter.

Republican lawmakers also plan to push through many of the new president's cabinet choices—before the parties even really get started Friday night.

"We are hopeful that six or 7 will be confirmed that afternoon and then Saturday we start working toward fixing Obamacare, repealing Obamacare and actually fixing our healthcare system and tax changes that we have been talking about over the last year," said Sen. Perdue

When asked if they were concerned about moving too quickly repealing the affordable care act without a plan in place to replace it—both Perdue and Carter say they are committed to making sure that those who already have insurance don't lose it.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.