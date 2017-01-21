$15 million awarded to I-16 crash survivor Megan Richards

A jury reached a unanimous verdict Friday evening in Bryan County—awarding $15-million to I-16 crash survivor Megan Richards.

Richards is one of two survivors in the 2015 accident that tragically killed five Georgia Southern University nursing students on Interstate 16.

WTOC was sitting directly behind the Richard's family in the courtroom as that verdict was read. It was an emotional moment for everyone involved.

The lawsuit cited John Wayne Johnson, the truck driver serving five years in prison for causing the accident, along with Total Transportation, and its parent company. To read more about Johnson's testimony in court Thursday, click here.

