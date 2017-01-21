Fort Argyle Road death ruled homicide

Savannah-Chatham Metro's Violent Crimes investigators have ruled a death on Fort Argyle Road as a homicide.

Metro took Brian Lewis, 44, into custody on Friday.

Police are charging him with concealing the death of another, in connection with the discovery of his father-in-law, Ronald Redding, 67.

Remains found on the property are believed to belong to Redding. He shared the land with his daughter and son-in-law on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane.

Metro arrived at the residence at noon to inquire as to Redding’s welfare when the remains were found with assistance from Savannah Fire Department and Southside Fire and EMS.

Circumstances surrounding Redding’s death are still under investigation. The remains will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

