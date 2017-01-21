SLIDESHOW: Severe weather/damage across Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a wreck, with serious injuries, that has one lane of southbound traffic on I-516 at Exit 3 closed.More >>
What happens in the coming days will prove the effectiveness of the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department's End Gun Violence Initiative. A triple homicide Monday morning are the exact kinds of crimes they want to prevent.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's violent crimes detectives have charged Kenneth Lamont Marrow, Jr. with three counts of murder.More >>
Metro Police held a news conference Monday to talk about the success of Narcan.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after three people were found shot dead inside a home early Monday morning.More >>
