SCMPD seeks man for questioning in suspicious death investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating William Joseph Lee, 27, wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of Barrett Donnelly, 31, on Friday, Jan. 20.

Metro responded to Candler Hospital’s Emergency Room around 11:45 p.m. following reports that a male subject believed to be Lee drove to the hospital, left Donnelly, then drove away. Hospital staff confirmed that Donnelly was deceased upon arrival.

Investigators seek to question Lee concerning this case. He is described as a white male standing at 5'8' and weighing 150 lbs. Lee has short brown hair and wears a thin beard and mustache. He is known to frequent the Eagles Nest Drive area of Tybee Island and areas of East Savannah along Skidaway Road.

Circumstances surrounding Donnelly’s death remain under investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

