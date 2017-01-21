Georgia Power preps for potential severe weather Sunday

Georgia Power is preparing for the possibility of more severe weather in South Georgia. The company wants to ensure its customers stay safe.

GP officials say crews are fully staffed and ready to respond to storm restoration needs in the area.

We're told damage caused by the strong storms that hit parts of the region several weeks ago - including Albany, Georgia - could make conditions even more dangerous, but there are easy ways you can keep you and your family safe.

"Any lawn furniture they have, loose items in their yards, secure those. Put those out of the way. As far as their house... if the storm does hit, make sure they keep their refrigerator closed. Don't keep going into it," said Jay Smith, Georgia Power.

Officials also stress - if your power goes out, avoid downed power lines.

