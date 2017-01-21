Hundreds gather to empower women in Savannah

Hundreds of women joined together in solidarity in Johnson Square this weekend to empower and uplift one another. They also pushed for women rights, social justice, and equality.

"When I say power, you say women, POWER - WOMEN - POWER - WOMEN."

"Whether your black or you're LGBTQ plus you're Latino, Asian, whatever it is... This isn't the time to be discouraged its the time to stand up and realize that this government, you're not property of the government, the government belongs to you and if you want to change it you have to get out there and change it," said Cora Registre, speaker. "We are serious and we are not stopping at all."

Speaker after speaker took to the microphone to speak on education, prison reform, and advocate for things like planned parenthood and other organizations helping people across the Coastal Empire.

"If you have the drive to do something and you're a woman and you feel like you cant because of men do it anyway just do it," said Andrea Madrid, SCAD student. "The people united will never be divided."

The crowd stood united with all types of signs and messages - and it wasn't just women, plenty of men were also there in support of the cause.

"Instead of being depressed about what's going on, I'm trying to be hopeful that things are going to change now, and I see that in a lot of these people. I see all different kinds of people. Every kind of people you can imagine, I see here... And were all coming together for one cause, and one belief, it's beautiful what America's about," said Matt Bickford. "We as women we must fight together."

After the rally, the men, women, and children marched to Forsyth Park to let their voices be heard through the streets of Savanah.

