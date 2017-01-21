Hundreds gather to empower women in Savannah

City of Savannah District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz will host a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, April 25.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Bulloch Street.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's violent crimes detectives have charged Kenneth Lamont Marrow, Jr. with three counts of murder.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people at a home in the 1100 block of E 31st Street in Savannah.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says one person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on I-516 near the Ogeechee Road exit.
