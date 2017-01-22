LIST: Cancellations/closures due to severe weather

Weekend storms prompted a number of school districts to cancel classes for Monday.

Below are cancellations and closures associated with severe weather:

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

- Temple of Glory Church has canceled 10 a.m. worship services. Services to resume at 6 p.m.

- SAT Testing has been canceled at Johnson High School. If you have any questions, please contact Anitra Williams - Test Center Supervisor at 912-395-6400 Monday - Friday.

- Bishop RC and Pastor Monica Middleton would like to announce that Holy Word Church Inc. 1008 E. Gwinnett St. will not have 10 a.m. morning worship service.

- Whitemarsh Island Baptist Church on Johnny Mercer Blvd is cancelling all services today due to the severe weather. Potluck and Bible study will resume Wednesday at 6:30 P.M.

-First Zion Baptist Church in Riceboro, GA has cancelled their Sunday Services. Service will resume Tuesday, January 24 at 6 p.m.

-The Little Bryan Baptist Church's Choir Anniversary Program, at 509 East Gwinnett Street, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday evening is cancelled.

-Tanger Outlets will close at 6 p.m. due to expected severe weather affecting the Pooler area.

-Bonny Bridge Road in Port Wentworth was shut down due to flooding. As of right now, that road remains closed until the water recedes in that area.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

- Tattnall County Schools will be closed Monday, January 23, for all students and staff. They plan to reopen on Tuesday, however, will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day Monday to ensure there can be safe travels.

- Jeff Davis County Schools closed to students on Monday. If safe to do so, staff to report at 9 a.m.

- Appling County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Monday, January 23. Appling County schools will serve as a shelter for residents in Appling County who have had damage to their homes due to the tornadoes Saturday night. The shelter will be located at Appling County High School and American Red Cross will be in later to assist.

-Evans County Schools will be closed on Monday, January 23, for students and staff. Friday, February 17, will serve as the makeup day. The Evans C.A.F.E. meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. will also be rescheduled.

-Pinewood Christian Academy will be closed on Monday, January 23 due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions.

-Liberty County Schools closed Monday, January 23 - based on the dangers associated with road conditions.

-The Liberty County/ASYMCA will not open until 9 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd. Programming happening before 9 a.m. is cancelled for Monday, January 23rd. AM and PM Pryme Tyme at Button Gwinett, Liberty Elementary, Taylors Creek, Joseph Martin, Waldo Pafford, Lyman Hall, Frank Long and Liberty County Pre-K is cancelled due to the closure of the Liberty County Schools on Monday, January 23rd.

-Long County Schools will be closed Monday, January 23.

-Toombs County Schools will be closed Monday, January 23 for students. Teachers and staff are to report from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., if they can safely do so.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

- Jeff Davis County Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to poor road conditions throughout the county for bus routes. Faculty and staff should report at 10 a.m.

- Tattnall County Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to poor road conditions throughout the county. Staff should report to work as scheduled.

