Gov. Nathan Deal declares state of emergency for 7 South Central Georgia counties

Georiga Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for seven South Central Georgia counties impacted by severe weather and tornado activity on Saturday and Sunday.

These counties include Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes and Thomas

The state of emergency is currently in effect and will remain so for the next seven days.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said is a release. "These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact. As we continue to assess the damage, I’m prepared to expand or extend this emergency declaration as needed. In addition to the state’s response, all indications suggest we will also be submitting a request for federal assistance as well.

“The National Weather Service predicts a third wave of severe weather today, which may reach as far north as metro Atlanta. I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries.”

Deal plans to visit the affected areas in the coming days.

State agencies assisting in the seven counties include:

GEMHSA, which is coordinating all disaster response

Department of Public Heath, which has deployed trauma trailers

Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 (Valdosta)

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Public Safety

There are five Good Samaritan shelters now open, and additional information may be found here.

