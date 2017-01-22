Residents forced to walk home due to flooding at Savannah apartment complex

There was significant flooding at the Westlake apartments on Sunday.

If you recall, that is the same place where residents had to evacuate due to mold and mildew after Hurricane Matthew.

Residents say they can't get to their homes because of the flooding in the parking lot in the back of the neighborhood. It's so bad even the tires of cars parked on the side are under water.

"When I first got here I had to park my car about a half a mile away and walk to the apartment complex because the road was also flooded in the low-lying area," a resident said.

Residents say luckily it didn't make it inside the homes, but for people living in the back, they have to park towards the front and walk across the grass to get home.

"It just flooded out here, we can't get to our cars or anything we have to walk around and the grass is wet...its flooded bad, people have to park their cars on the other side," said Ques, Westlake resident.

Residents say it's not as bad a Hurricane Matthew, and although some have moved back, several of the units are still vacant from tenants who have not yet moved back in.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.