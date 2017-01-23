Crash cleared on I-95 NB in Port Wentworth

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

A wreck on I-95 northbound near mile marker 110 backed up traffic and caused delays during the morning commute Monday.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Port Wentworth Fire/Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash. Officials say a white truck was trying to turn onto the interstate while carrying a wood chipper. The wood chipper became loose and landed in the middle of the interstate. A red pickup truck then came along and hit the wood chipper.

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The wreck has since cleared and all lanes are back open.

