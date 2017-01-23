Crash cleared on I-95 NB in Port Wentworth - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash cleared on I-95 NB in Port Wentworth

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

A wreck on I-95 northbound near mile marker 110 backed up traffic and caused delays during the morning commute Monday. 

Around 7:30 a.m., the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Port Wentworth Fire/Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash. Officials say a white truck was trying to turn onto the interstate while carrying a wood chipper. The wood chipper became loose and landed in the middle of the interstate. A red pickup truck then came along and hit the wood chipper.

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

The wreck has since cleared and all lanes are back open.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly