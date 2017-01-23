Crash cleared on I-95 NB in Port Wentworth

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...More >>
You can make a difference in the fight against crime. Every Wednesday on The News at 5 p.m., we take a look at some of the suspects local police need your help finding in our Most Wanted Wednesday segment. Here’s a look at this week’s suspects from CrimeStoppers.More >>
Thomas Heyward Academy, Simply Carolina and the Jasper County community are hosting a bake sale to raise funds for two law enforcement officers recently injured in the line of duty.More >>
Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for three suspects after a burglary took place at a home on Dulamo Road in St. Helena, Wednesday morning.More >>
Get ready to sing your heart out for a great cause. Cause-A-Raoke is a karaoke competition that is being held to benefit My MS Team Don Logana’s fundraising efforts for MS Walk Savannah.More >>
