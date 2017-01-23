Port of Savannah reports record cargo numbers for December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Port of Savannah is reporting its busiest December ever thanks to a 12 percent jump in containerized cargo volume.

The Georgia Ports Authority said in a news release Monday that Savannah handled 292,172 container units of exports and imports last month - an increase of 32,099 units from the previous December and a record volume for the port during the final month of the year.

Officials said the ports saw a similar increase in vehicles and heavy equipment being shipped through its terminals at the Port of Brunswick and in Savannah. The ports handled a total of 63,967 such units in December, up 7,000 from the same month last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.