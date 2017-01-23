Consider This Editorial: Inauguration Day

These past several days, we’ve seen American democracy at its finest.

Last Friday, Donald Trump was sworn in as our 45th President in a peaceful transition of power as dictated by the constitution and embraced by our citizens every four years. Despite who you voted for and despite what your beliefs of him are, he is our president and he now has four years to prove he’s worthy of the office for which he was elected.

In his inauguration speech, President Trump said his victory was one for the people and he is turning the government and country back into our hands. Less than 24 hours after taking office, millions of women took Trump at his word and took to the streets to let him know that they want their voices heard.

In what is being called one of the largest peaceful protests in our nation’s history, people crowded our nation’s capital and dozens of more cities across the country and across the world, including her in Savannah, to let their voice, and their concerns be heard.

Consider this: what makes our country great, and unlike any other in the world, is that our power doesn’t come from a single person or a single body of government. Our power truly is in the hands of the people. We must enter this new era with an open mind and a hope that we are the ones, united in a cause that brings about change.

We must put partisan bickering aside and return to a country of compromise. Let’s hope the man who wrote "The Art of the Deal" can author a change that benefits all and excludes no one as we are a country of We the People.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.