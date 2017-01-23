Top Teen: Nafia Hamilton

A Savannah teen is juggling high-level classes, volunteering, and creating remarkable works of art, all while keeping a smile on her face.

Nafia Hamilton, 18, is part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Sol C. Johnson High School, taking high-level classes and working to earn college credit.

"I like IB, got to learn more than a normal student would," she explains.

"She's not just focused on her schoolwork, which she does very well with that, but she also gives a lot of her time to benefit others," says Jason

Buelterman, IB DP Coordinator.

When she's not studying, Nafia is helping feed the homeless at St. Paul on Sundays with her uncle, or attending events as a part of the Chatham County Youth Commission. She credits her parents for her success.

"I credit really my mom and dad for pushing me so hard and holding my hand at night when it was hard at night," Nafia says.

She's also innovative, creating interesting pieces in her art class.

"I like art. It allows me to express my feelings without verbally saying it," she says.

In the fall, Nafia will be a UGA Bulldog, studying International Business and Marketing. She hopes to work at a corporation.

"She's done a great job as a student here and I'm sure she'll be successful with whatever she chooses to do down the road," says Buelterman.

That's what makes Nafia a Top Teen.

