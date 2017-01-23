GA Power restores power near Oatland Island Wildlife Center

The power is now restored for the Oatland Wildlife Center and the surrounding neighborhood after a tree took out some power lines early Monday morning.

Georgia Power crews worked for hours to get the lights back on for almost 100 people. One man watched them work and thanked them for their efforts.

"The gentleman was already here from the power company, and he told me to move my vehicles because a pole was getting ready to fall on my car, anyways it has been interesting to watch them work. These guys really do deserve more credit than they get," said resident, Randy Lucree.

Power crews continue to work around the block to get power restored for many families here and across the state.

