Malik Stanfield murder trial underway in Beaufort County

A murder trial is underway in Beaufort for the 2015 death of Matthew Horne.

The jury was selected Monday morning after Malik Stanfield plead not guilty to the murder indictment. To refresh your memory, Horne was gunned down while at the recreation center on Greene Street, in April of 2015.

In opening statements, the defendant cited previous issues between Horne and Stanfield, recalling a fight at the same park just days before the shooting. According to the defendant, Malik Stanfield, who was only 17 at the time, knew Horne had a gun and was actually threatened by Horne following that fight.

The prosecution says this case is not a matter of proving facts because evidence shows that Horne had a gun, as well as prior issues with the defendant. This case is about proving without a reasonable doubt that Stanfield is guilty under the scope of the law, but the defense says Stanfield was trying to protect himself - a claim the victim’s family does not stand by.

“My thoughts on that are based on the testimony that we’ve seen so far. The gun was in Matthew’s pocket. It was not out and it was not in his hand. His cell phone was in his hand. With that being said, if the assailant felt threatened, why did he continue to follow Matthew when he was fleeing and continue to shoot," said the victim's aunt, Sasha Horne.

The prosecution says Horne was shot at least 11 times, with most of the wounds in his back.

Two witnesses took the stand Monday - one from Beaufort Police Department; the other from county EMS, to help clarify the facts of the case.

Court will resume Wednesday for more witness testimonials.

