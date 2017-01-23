Storm survey team confirms tornado near Fort Stewart

The National Weather Service out of Charleston sent a storm survey team to investigate after severe weather ripped through the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry over the weekend.

The storm team confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Stewart Sunday morning, crossing Georgia Highway 119 between Pembroke and Fort Stewart. The EF-1 tornado contained winds of 95-100 mph.

"There were approximately 100 trees snapped and 50 others that were uprooted along a path that crossed Georgia Highway HW-119," said the storm team.

The team will continue on to Tattnall County and Screven Counties where multiple reports of damage were reported.

