Storm survey team confirms tornado near Fort Stewart - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Storm survey team confirms tornado near Fort Stewart

By Jamie Ertle, Meteorologist
Connect
Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
FORT STEWART (WTOC) -

The National Weather Service out of Charleston sent a storm survey team to investigate after severe weather ripped through the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry over the weekend. 

The storm team confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Fort Stewart Sunday morning, crossing Georgia Highway 119 between Pembroke and Fort Stewart. The EF-1 tornado contained winds of 95-100 mph.  

"There were approximately 100 trees snapped and 50 others that were uprooted along a path that crossed Georgia Highway HW-119," said the storm team. 

The team will continue on to Tattnall County and Screven Counties where multiple reports of damage were reported.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly