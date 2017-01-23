Eichholz Law Firm holds donation drive for homeless

A local law firm is doing what it can this winter to help the homeless in our community.

The Eichholz Law Firm teamed up with the Olde Savannah City Mission, and took donations of warm clothing, non-perishable food, toiletries, and more. The organizers of the drive say they saw a need for the homeless, and worked to figure out what they could do to give back.

"This is the reason why we work so hard. We really want to help people and give back to our community. Our community has given so much to us. We've been around for 40 plus years and they've supported us every day, even through our ups and downs. We want to give back when we can," said Daniel Eichholz, General Manager, Eichholz Law Firm.

The firm says the drive was so successful that they could possibly do another one in the near future.

All the donations were given to the Olde Savannah City Mission to be distributed.

