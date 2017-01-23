Crews keep boats at Bull River Marina safe during storm

People at the Bull River Marina spent the weekend making sure the boats docked there were safe.

Crews pumped out the water from several boats after the intense rains Sunday night. They also made sure all the boats were tied down securely, just in case. The Dockmaster, Captain Robert Logan, says they make sure the docks are in tip top shape so that when the weather comes up the coast, they are ready.

"I mean, it's a different experience that you're probably not going to experience any place else. I mean, some people say 'get the heck out', but I'm a...this is my little home away from home, so I kind of enjoy it here and I just make sure it's taken care of," said Captain Robert Logan, Operations Manager, Bull River Marina.

Captain Logan says the rain they got Sunday night was comparable to what they had when Hurricane Matthew came through in October of last year.

