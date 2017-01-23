Residents trapped in flooded Pooler neighborhood

Hundreds of Pooler residents are trapped in their neighborhood Monday night after roads at Forest Lakes remain under water from heavy rains and flooding this weekend.

Some residents say the city and their HOA is not doing enough to prevent them from becoming trapped in their neighborhood because the roads are completely underwater. All of that water is supposed to be draining into the Pipe Makers Canal, which is a major canal that runs all the way to the Savannah River.

There are several of these storm ponds that empty into the canal but city officials say if there is a lot of rain in a short period of time, there's nowhere for that water to go.

But residents say something needs to change because it's jeopardizing their safety.

Residents of the Forest Lake neighborhood say this is the second time their roads have looked like this since Hurricane Matthew.

"We still can't get out. If you have a small car, it's going to mess up your car,” said Forest Lakes resident Asia Davis.

Davis says hundreds of folks who live in this neighborhood have been trapped because the only road in and out remains under water.

Pooler says these storm ponds - which drain into Pipe Makers Canal - are located within the private property of the neighborhood. But city officials say the ponds can't drain fast enough when there is a lot of rain in a short amount of time and even though this has happened twice in three months, officials say this type of situation is still very rare.

"That's the concern, I mean if something happens and we need to get to the hospital"

One of the homeowner’s association members didn't want to be identified because she believes the HOA should also take some responsibility for making sure residents have a safe way in and out because of this private property and so they are responsible for this road.

But residents say they keep getting the runaround.

"First they blamed it on the hurricane that it's a one in a 100-year event and then we have all of this rain and now they blame it on the canal,” said Davis.

Residents fear it's only a matter of time before it happens again.

"We're going to be here doing this all over again when the spring rains hit. It's the worry of being trapped in your home. It is scary and something has got to be done,” said the HOA member.

I reached out to the homeowner’s association for a comment but I'm still waiting to hear back.

As far as the city, they tell me the drains were all checked and cleared out before this storm so this not a result of any type of blockage.

