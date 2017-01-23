Bluffton Town Council gives go-ahead to build dog park

Tails are wagging over the Town of Bluffton’s plans to build a dog park in town. It’s a decision town council made just last week - one community members say has been 10 years in the making.

Council finally gave the go-ahead to start planning for a dog park at Oscar Frazier Park. Town officials agreed on the location last week - having the park off of Recreation Court by the town's public works building. The park will include two fenced-in areas, separating big and little dogs, along with dog water fountains. The Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks Organization has been spearheading the project, pushing for a public dog park since 2006. Board members say they're working with the Rotary Club of Bluffton to make the dog park part of a larger project for the area.

“What we’re doing with rotary is is we are completely redoing the Oscar Frazier, that field of dreams area that we call it, right next to the Community Center, and the proposed space for the dog park is actually right across the parking lot there. So, it would be a great central location for the community and we’re kind of piggybacking that project onto the larger rotary project," said Daniella Squicquero, Friends of Bluffton Dog Park.

The project is still in its very early stages, but of course, we will continue to keep you updated with its progress.

