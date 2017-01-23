Storm damages homes, cars in Appling County

The weekend storm system plowed through Appling County on Sunday, leaving plenty of damage in its wake.

WTOC's Bureau Chief Dal Cannady got there just after the storm broke on Sunday, and was back again Monday. He says people lost homes, cars, and other property.

Dozens of homes along Zoar Road and places nearby have fallen trees everywhere. The winds from the storm tore through some houses and cars, but most suffered damage from tons of trees. Road crews have cleared trees off the highways and side roads so people can move, but it could take longer to get trees cleared on people's property. Neighbors are helping each other as much as they can. One of the amazing sites was the Zoar Methodist Church, where the steeple is off kilter, but the trees seemed to fall everywhere but on the building - another example of how this could have been worse.

"We may have suffered some difficulties. We did not suffer fatalities, and that is a blessing unto itself," said Vance Faircloth, Appling County EMA.

The ceiling fan in one home remains even after the ceiling fell and the roof blew away. The children and grandchildren of the Leggetts rushed there to help them after the storm ripped the roof off the family's 150-year-old farmhouse.

"We got up and started getting dressed as sheetrock was falling every which way. I told him we needed to get our stuff and get out of there before we got hurt," said Rosa Lee Leggett.

They took shelter in the closest thing they could find.

"Got outside and the storm hadn't hit the carport or the car, so we got in the car," said Ira Leggett.

Down the road, Mike Dyal is hard at work cleaning up his debris. He went outside Sunday morning to see the damage behind his cousin's home. The family that lives in the mobile home survived their home flying into the pond. Mike says it took an hour for emergency crews to cut a path down their road to bring help.

"You couldn't bring a helicopter in here because of the weather, and you didn't know if it was going to get worse," Dyal said.

The mother suffered a broken leg - the rest just cuts and bruises. Another lingering problem is the washed out roads. It's part of what prompted schools to close over the fear of driving buses down them.

"Four to four-and-a-half inches of rain in a short period of time is going to create flood waters," Faircloth said.

They are waiting on a team from the National Weather Service to inspect the damage and determine if this was a tornado, and if so, what category, or if it was strictly straight line winds.

