Visitation, funeral planned for 1995 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal, Tom Mahoney, Jr.

The community is mourning the loss of native son Tom Mahoney, Jr.

The son of a former police chief, he began his career with the FBI, later joining a local law firm. His clients grew to include the Georgia Ports Authority, which he helped build into the thriving industry it has become.

However, first and foremost Mr. Mahoney was a family man, never far away from his wife Judy and their four children and six grandchildren.

Mahoney was grand marshal of the 1995 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Visitation is Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. James.

Mahoney was 80 years old.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.