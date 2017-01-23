Lightning strike catches Bluffton man's garage on fire

A family of four has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the 100 block of Pelican Drive on Tybee Island on Wednesday.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has posted about the rumors of a possible disturbance at an Effingham County school.More >>
One person was killed in a wreck at the Hwy 280 and 301 intersections in Claxton.More >>
The Alma Police Department has arrested a suspect for possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.More >>
An oversight was corrected twice over Wednesday afternoon, when the United Way of the Coastal Empire recognized those who fill a need in this community.More >>
