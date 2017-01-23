Dollars for Disasters Week: Local schools compete

Some schools in Savannah and Chatham County are in a fierce competition to see which school can do the most good.

This week kick starts the annual Dollars for Disasters Week. West Chatham Middle School launched their fundraising effort Monday morning with music and fun. All week long, students, faculty, and staff will raise money for the Southeast and Coastal Georgia American Red Cross.

"We're going to have a lot of fun events. We're going to have dress down day, and hat day,” said Lisa Roberson, Chair, Dollars for Disaster, West Chatham Middle School.

While they will have a good time raising money, they know this is a very serious cause.

"We have had students and we have also had faculty members who have experienced fires and devastation in their home,” Roberson said.

West Chatham Middle School takes this so seriously, they are the reigning champs for several years straight, raising more money overall than other participating schools.

"We have a caring faculty, staff that truly care about this cause, and the students are awesome,” Roberson said.

All money raised here stays here - and there's a constant need.

“Disasters happen anytime; overnight where there's a house fire, or like we saw a few months ago with Hurricane Matthew, or just this weekend with the horrific tornadoes in Albany,” said Victoria Ten Broeck, Development Officer, Red Cross.

While this is a competition between schools, they are all truly winners for participating.

"The school system really partners with us for their peers, their students; and their faculty and staff means the world to us,” Ten Broeck said.

The class that raises the most money in each participating school gets a pizza party from Domino's. Last year, overall, the schools raised more than $15,000.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.