Local Red Cross volunteers deploy to Albany, GA

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is sending eight trained volunteers to help residents in Georgia's hardest hit spots.

Damage assessments are underway following those deadly storms. The Red Cross is providing safe shelter, emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.

"Nothing is routine in all disaster relief operations. They're different. But we are able to adapt and we're very flexible. The morale of the team is just very high, so everybody's got a can-do attitude,” said American Red Cross Volunteer Supervisor Larry Wayn.

If you know someone who needs to find a shelter, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.