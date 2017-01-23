Wilmington Island homes damaged by fallen trees during weekend storms

A few months after Hurricane Matthew devastated our area, another wave of dangerous storms ravaged the southeast this weekend.
We decided to send a team to Wilmington Island to assess possible damage. There were a few downed trees on top of homes and across the street.
"It was still early morning, and I saw the neighbor over here walking outside in his bathrobe,” said Wilmington Island Resident Richard Zimmer. “So I figured something was wrong, and then I saw that the limb was down over there. And it was laying on both houses, and it did a little damage to one of the houses."
However, any damage is not good news for an area continuing to recover after Hurricane Matthew.
There were a few power outages reported after the storms, but checking the Georgia Power Outage Map shows that it has been restored.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.