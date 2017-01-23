Site plan approved for new GBI Crime Lab in Pooler

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab is one step closer to being built in Pooler.

The site plan was approved during Monday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, and the landscape plan was approved with some minor changes.

The 4.9-acre site is located off of Pooler Parkway and Isaac LaRoche Drive.

The lab has been on the agenda for years now, and it would replace the existing crime lab in Savannah.

"It's going to give us an additional resource, and it's going to allow them to expand, which in turn is going to help us because there is a big backlog of items that the GBI right now cannot handle in their current facility," said Pooler Planning Chairman Samuel Bostick.

The Lab relocation will offer more jobs as well.

City Council is the next stop for approval before construction can begin. The meeting is set for February 6.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.