Two tornadoes touched down in Screven County on Saturday

The National Weather Service is confirming not one but two category EF1 tornadoes touched down in Screven County on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

The first one, recorded at 2:30 p.m. five miles north of Woodcliff and the second one recorded at 2:59 p.m. about 2.75 miles northeast of Sylvania. Both of the twisters had estimated 90 miles per hour winds.

"An eyewitness indicated [the first] tornado passed near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Buttermilk Road. The tornado damaged a large metal garage and snapped or uprooted an estimated 50 to 75 trees,” said the survey team in a statement released by the National Weather Service.

The second tornado that WTOC reported on with the help of viewer pictures was tracked within Friendship Memorial Park off of Friendship Road, toppling burial markers. The tornado continued toward the intersection of Friendship Road and Newington Highway, ending after crossing McBride Circle.

The tornado damaged a fire station, at least two homes and the Screven County High auditorium roof.

