Two tornadoes touched down in Screven County on Saturday

A Banks County deputy was shot after a robbery and police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Banks County deputy was shot after a robbery and police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A family of four has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the 100 block of Pelican Drive on Tybee Island on Wednesday.More >>
A family of four has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the 100 block of Pelican Drive on Tybee Island on Wednesday.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has posted about the rumors of a possible disturbance at an Effingham County school.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has posted about the rumors of a possible disturbance at an Effingham County school.More >>
One person was killed in a wreck at the Hwy 280 and 301 intersections in Claxton.More >>
One person was killed in a wreck at the Hwy 280 and 301 intersections in Claxton.More >>
The Alma Police Department has arrested a suspect for possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.More >>
The Alma Police Department has arrested a suspect for possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.More >>