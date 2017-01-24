GBI investigates fatal deputy-involved shooting on Ga Hwy 119 in Bulloch County

Officials held a new conference around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to discuss the incident. (Source: WTOC)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved fatal shooting that happened late Monday night on Georgia Highway 119 in Bulloch County.

Officials say two Effingham County deputies and one Bulloch County deputy were working together to serve a bench warrant to a man around 10:45 p.m. at a residence along GA Hwy 119 between Rivercrest Drive and Olney Station Drive around the Olney Station Recycling Center near the Bulloch/Bryan County line. They say the man inside fled his home with a gun and raised it towards the deputies. The man was shot and died at the scene. He has only been identified as a 52-year-old white male. Officials are withholding his name pending notification of family.

The deputies were not injured. GBI responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m.

Neighbors are confused, to say the least. They say the person killed had been renting his home for only a few months. They also said the suspect did not cause any issues while living in the area, and neighbors never felt threatened.

Here is what the GBI has to say shortly after the shooting occurred.

"The subject fled on foot behind an adjacent, abandoned residence. Deputies pursued him. He came out behind the residence with a long gun. They instructed him to drop the long gun. He didn't comply. At that point, they fired on the subject and hit the subject," said Special Agent, Bill Bodrey, GBI.

EMS responded to the scene for medical treatment, but the subject was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.

When the GBI's investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee District Attorney's Office for any action they deem appropriate.

Sources say the warrants were felony-level classified.

