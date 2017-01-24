NWS Charleston confirms 4 tornadoes touched down across Southeast Georgia

The National Weather Service Office in Charleston has confirmed four tornadoes touched down across Southeast Georgia over the weekend.

NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down near Fort Stewart Sunday morning, crossing Georgia Highway 119 between Pembroke and Fort Stewart.

Meanwhile, an EF0 tornado touched down in Tattnall County on Saturday, and two EF1 tornadoes were confirmed in Screven County on Saturday.

The team is also checking out multiple reports of damage in Hampton County, South Carolina.

Tornadoes are classified into the following categories:

EF0 - wind speeds 65 to 85 mph.

EF1 - wind speeds 86 to 110 mph.

EF2 - wind speeds 111 to 135 mph.

EF3 - wind speeds 136 to 165 mph.

EF4 - wind speeds 166 to 200 mph.

EF5 - wind speeds greater than 200 mph.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is sending eight trained volunteers to help residents in Georgia's hardest hit areas. Damage assessments are underway following the deadly storms. If you would like to help those in need, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word RED-CROSS, no spaces, to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

