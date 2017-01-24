Neighbors speaking out after deputy-involved shooting in Ellabell

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Ellabell on GA Highway 119.

Investigators say deputies were serving felony warrants to a 52-year-old man who then ran and grabbed a gun – pointing it at deputies. That’s when sheriff’s deputies shot and killed him.

This all unfolded at a home near the Bryan and Bulloch county line, late Monday night. We’re still waiting on the identities of those involved. The GBI says they are waiting a full 48 hours before releasing that information.

Deputies from both Bulloch and Effingham counties responded to the home. Right now, investigators aren’t being specific about what type of felony warrants they were serving, or what kind of trouble the man was already in. When they showed up, the man ran from them towards an abandoned mobile home behind his house. That’s where deputies found him with a long gun pointing at them. They told him to put the gun down, and when he didn’t, they started shooting.

“We just heard a couple of gunshots and we really didn’t think anything of it because it’s usually pretty quiet out here and nothing really goes on, and then 30 minutes later, we started seeing the cop cars out here and we started to look out to see what was going on,” said neighbor, Diana Gill.

We've been talking to several neighbors who witnessed the gun shots. They say it's the last thing they expected from this man. According to the suspect's landlord, he and his wife had only been living there for a couple of months, but neighbors say nothing ever seem to be out of the ordinary, and they never once felt threatened.

"I heard the gunshots, and they were very loud and very strong," said neighbor, Martha Strong.

Martha Strong was shocked to find out the man who was living across the street was shot and killed after threatening deputies. She’s lived there off of GA Highway 119, near the Bulloch/Bryan County line for more than 20 years, she says.

We learned that the home has had some troublesome tenants in the past, but the 52-year-old man and his wife seemed to be very quiet and respectful neighbors.

“It was very quiet, going in the front, coming out the front," Strong said.

However, it was far from quiet Monday night when Effingham and Bulloch County sheriff's deputies arrived at the home to serve the man a felony warrant. Investigators say the man took off and ran from deputies to an abandoned house behind his home.

“Deputies pursued him. He came out behind the residence with a long gun. They instructed him to drop the long gun. He didn’t comply. At that point, they fired," said Special Agent in Charge, Bill Bodrey, GBI.

“You just never know the people who live around you," Gill said.

Most of the folks who live in the area say they never really had a chance to get the know the man, but nothing ever made them believe he was in trouble with the law.

“There was nothing ever going on over there, so I didn’t feel the need to worry about anything going on over there," Gill said.

It’s still unclear what type of warrants were being served to the man.

“I've never seen any action like that at all," Strong said.

There were no other injuries during the incident. Of course, we will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.