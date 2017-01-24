BCSO searching for armed robbery suspect after incident at HHI bar

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint outside of Cheap Seats Tavern on Hilton Head Island, over the weekend.

According to officials, it happened Saturday night around 11:30 in the parking lot, after the victim had left the sports bar. He was outside talking with a friend when officials say a vehicle pulled up right in front of them. The suspect got out of the car, pulled out a gun, and told them, 'give me all you got.' The sheriff's office says the victim handed over his wallet, which contained $300 in cash. The suspect then got back into the car and drove away.

According to the report, the suspect is described as a black male, just over 6' tall with a small goatee, wearing shorts and a short-sleeved shirt.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are asking that anyone who may have any information related to the case, to please call South Carolina Crimestoppers at 1.888.CRIME.SC. They also want to remind everyone that you can remain anonymous.

