Hampton County barely misses severe damage from weekend storms

Monday, we showed you how the weekend storm systems wreaked havoc on South Georgia. Tuesday, we're taking a look at a county in South Carolina that also got hit pretty hard, placing it on the National Weather System's list of damage reports.

Hampton County officials are breathing a sigh of relief after just missing some severe storm damage from the weekend storms that left at least a dozen dead in Georgia. Though not as severe as the damage we saw here in Georgia, South Carolina saw it's fair share of it. Hundreds of trees are down, some areas were without power, and we saw at least six inches of rain in some parts of Hampton County.

When the storm cleared, Emergency Management assessed the county including one area where officials believed a tornado may have possibly touched down. It's on John Penn Road, in the Furman community, where metal shingles were blown off a roof and into a nearby field.

There were also dozens of trees snapped perfectly in half, almost creating a straight path through the woods. This is less than a quarter mile from that home. The consistency of the broken trees and their location prompted Emergency Management to reach out to the National Weather Service.

"I contacted them and sent then the pictures. We knew it wasn't a tornado because it was so wide, so they're saying now that it was a widespread microburst," said Susanne Peeples, Hampton County, EMA.

The good news with this damage is that it is primarily in the rural areas, and no one was injured in this storm. EMA says the southern portion of the county usually gets the worst of storm systems because of its proximity to the Savannah River.

“It's because that area of the county is closer to the Savannah River. It’s closer to Savannah, so you’re looking from right here to the Garnett Scotia area, you’re looking at 28 miles, and that 28 miles makes a difference, so when the storm came up from Savannah, the outskirts hit that part of the county," said Susanne Peeples,

Emergency Management reports there were no traffic incidents related to the storm, or no structural damage. Coming up on The News at 6 p.m., we’ll take a look at one area the National Weather Service is planning on surveying.

