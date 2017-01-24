Hampton County beefing up healthcare after getting new health department

Officials in Hampton County are looking to beef up health care in the area after a penny sales tax paid for a brand new health department building.

Located in Varnville, in front of Hampton Regional Hospital, the new facility is double the size of the old building, which was built in the 60s, and offers more exam rooms, classrooms, and even a breastfeeding room for expectant mothers.

The site manager says with this extra space, the department can now offer more than one clinic at a time, and even host a mass immunization clinic if needed. Right now, they’re offering services at least three days a week, but an employee who has been with the department for over 30 years, says it’s a big improvement.

“Even though we had that square footage before we were in two buildings and had a walkway that went between the two. People who came for classes or diabetic classes or WIC classes, you had to carry them back and forth whether it was raining or windy, so it’s nice to have everyone in one place," said Evelyn Glynn, Administrative Assistant, Hampton County Health Department.

The building costs a little more than $2 million, and serves surrounding Colleton and Allendale counties as well. In fact, the building will be used as a model for other departments throughout the state.

