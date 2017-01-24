Good News: Habitat for Humanity launches big year

For the 137th time, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity sent someone home Tuesday.

The organization presented the keys to a new home in West Savannah to Pamela Johnson and her family, who will now have an opportunity to build a new life.

"Housing is so fundamental because when children are in homes where there is stability, they are less likely to have problems with bad health,” said Harold Tessendorf, executive director of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. “And when they're healthy, they're more likely to be in school on a regular basis, so they can get the education that allows them to break the cycle of generational poverty. But it all starts with a good home.”

The Johnson's home is just the start of big things in 2017 for Habitat, which also launched its new Building Futures Campaign at Tuesday's home dedication.

"It's going to be headed up by John Tatum of Hunter MacLean,” said Tessendorf. “He’s going to be leading 28 community volunteers to reach out to over 300 individuals, businesses and congregations to raise support so we can help seven families this year.”

The local Habitat has such an ambitious goal because it faces such a significant challenge.

"We have over eight families already on our approved waiting list, so the need is there,” said Tessendorf. “One of the things about Habitat is we're not a giveaway program. That home, the partner family who is purchasing this home is going to have a zero-interest mortgage that they are going to be paying back to us. we're going to be adding that to more donations to allow us to serve more families through home construction.”

