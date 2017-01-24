Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot walking along Seaside Rd.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the arm while walking on Seaside Road near the Gloria Potts Center on St. Helena Island on Tuesday morning.

Officials say he was dropped off at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

He told investigators the gunshots came from a white Buick with tinted windows.

If you know anything about the shooting call the sheriff’s office at 843.255.3200 or South Carolina CrimeStoppers at 1.800.CrimeSC.

