Port of Savannah reports busiest December on record

The Port of Savannah is reporting its busiest December ever.

The record-breaking number is thanks to a 12-percent jump in containerized cargo volume. According to the GPA, Savannah handled close to 300,000 container units of exports and imports last month - an increase of 30,000 units from the previous December. Executives say some factors leading to the growth include direct interstate access and proximity to major population and manufacturing sites.

"The real exciting piece of that news is that typically, after Thanksgiving, this business just goes into a lull and our peak season is over. To date, we still have not seen a peak decline and we've been on a peak through November; through December and January seems to be as strong," said Griff Lynch, Executive Director, GPA.

More GPA growth in December included breaking ground on a new inland terminal in Northwest Georgia. Construction on that is expected to take just under two years.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.