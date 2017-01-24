Victim identified in Mercy Boulevard homicide

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that took place on the 12300 block of Mercy Boulevard at the Joseph’s Landing Apartment complex, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the apartment around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check and found the body of 26-year-old Wynesha Medley laying face down inside.

Police are following active leads and this does not appear to be a random incident. A source close to the investigation says they do have a possible suspect in this case, and say Medley was a victim of domestic violence.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information may also contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.