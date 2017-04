The National Weather Service Jacksonville Office has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down along Zoar Road on Sunday morning.

According to the NWS, the tornado traveled a total distance of 11.1 miles with a maximum width of 1,900 yards. The peak windspeed for the tornado reached 110 miles per hour.

There has been no confirmation of injuries or deaths at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.